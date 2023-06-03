Basra crude closes with a weekly loss

Basra crude settled higher, but it recorded a weekly loss, after a series of declines in prices last week.Basra Heavy crude closed in its last session on Friday, up $2.34 to $70.40, but it recorded a weekly loss of $1.63, equivalent to 2.26%.While Bas…

Basra crude settled higher, but it recorded a weekly loss, after a series of declines in prices last week.

Basra Heavy crude closed in its last session on Friday, up $2.34 to $70.40, but it recorded a weekly loss of $1.63, equivalent to 2.26%.

While Basra Intermediate crude closed in its last session, also at an increase of 2.34 dollars, to reach 73.55 dollars, but it also recorded a weekly loss of 1.3 dollars, or the equivalent of 1.74%.

As for Brent crude, it closed in its last session on Friday, with an increase of 1.85 dollars, to reach 76.13 dollars, recording a weekly loss of 82 cents, or 1.07%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude closed in its last session on Friday, also rising by $1.64, to reach $71.74 a barrel, and recorded a weekly loss of 93 cents, or 1.28%.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency