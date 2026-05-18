Bitget Introduces Delta Neutral Mode for Hedged Trading Strategies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced Delta Neutral Mode within its Unified Trading Account, adding a new risk management feature designed for traders using hedging and arbitrage strategies across spot, margin, and futures markets. The feature applies differentiated auto-deleveraging (ADL) ranking treatment to eligible hedged positions when accounts meet predefined delta neutrality criteria.

Delta Neutral Mode allows users to combine spot, cross margin, and cross futures trading under a single unified account structure while the system evaluates directional exposure at both the account and asset levels. Eligible positions that satisfy the neutrality thresholds receive lower ADL priority during extreme market conditions, helping reduce the likelihood of auto-deleveraging for properly hedged strategies.

The feature is designed for traders running funding rate arbitrage, basis trading, market-neutral strategies, and quantitative hedging models. It supports USDT-M, USDC-M, and Coin-M futures across live trading and demo trading environments, with ongoing rollout across web, app, and API access channels.

“Trading infrastructure continues evolving toward more sophisticated multi-strategy environments where users actively manage exposure across spot, derivatives, and onchain markets simultaneously. Delta Neutral Mode adds more flexibility for traders using hedging and arbitrage strategies while improving how risk treatment is handled within a unified account structure,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The launch expands Bitget’s broader Unified Trading Account framework, which was developed to improve capital efficiency and simplify cross-market trading execution. The system evaluates account neutrality using delta exposure calculations relative to total account equity, while also verifying whether futures positions are effectively hedged by spot holdings in the same underlying asset.

The introduction of Delta Neutral Mode follows Bitget’s continued expansion of institutional-style trading infrastructure across its Universal Exchange ecosystem, including multi-asset trading access, tokenized financial products, and cross-market collateral functionality. Bitget has continued developing tools that support more advanced trading strategies while maintaining unified account management across multiple market types.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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