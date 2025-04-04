Bitget Secures El Salvador Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License After BSP Approval

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has obtained the Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) license from El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD), expanding its regulatory framework within the country. This development comes after the earlier acquisition of the Bitcoin Services Provider (BSP) license in 2024. El Salvador is one of the pioneering jurisdictions passing comprehensive legislation supporting the integration of Bitcoin and digital assets into its financial ecosystem and acting as its official currency. It has started to emerge as a hub for global crypto businesses.

With both the DASP and BSP licenses in place, Bitget gains the ability to offer a broad range of digital asset services within El Salvador. The DASP license covers operations such as spot and derivatives trading, staking, and other yield-based financial products alongside infrastructure that facilitates access to crypto-powered savings and investment solutions. Regulatory clarity in the region enables global platforms to expand under a well-defined legal structure, offering users a higher degree of operational transparency and institutional-grade safeguards.

“Our focus at Bitget is to enter countries with a regulated framework for crypto and provide our best services as we expand on our global regulatory strategy,” said Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget. “We are thrilled to be able to offer an array of products through this license, and we are honored by the trust of El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets. El Salvador has been ahead of many with its progressive and transparent approach to Bitcoin and digital asset regulation, making it an attractive jurisdiction for good quality Web3 companies aiming to operate responsibly at scale. Bitget will continue to support jurisdictions that offer clear frameworks and support the development of a secure, efficient crypto economy.”

El Salvador’s regulatory environment has gained attention for attracting global crypto firms. Popular crypto entities have already relocated strategic operations to the country. Bitget’s licensing strategy aligns with this emerging shift and enables the platform to deliver its services without any disruption. This structure allows the platform to meet demand across both retail and institutional markets with greater legal and operational agility.

The development reflects ongoing trends in jurisdictional competition among nations seeking to attract digital asset innovation. El Salvador’s CNAD has become increasingly active in evaluating and approving service providers, signaling broader regulatory maturity in the region. As firms navigate evolving global standards, Bitget’s licenses provide a bridge for cross-border growth and the ability to offer compliant financial products to its users worldwide.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3d0313a-2dcc-4a9f-b25c-150a8b077d28

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001078318