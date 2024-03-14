Several martyred, dozens injured as occupation forces shell Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, Six Palestinians were martyred and dozens were injured on Thursday at dawn in Gaza city, as the Israeli occupation forces shelled Palestinians queueing for humanitarian aid in Gaza City. The occupation forces targeted, with artillery shelling, a number of Palestinians in southern Gaza while they were waiting for aid, claiming the lives of six Palestinians and injuring 83 others, according to Palestinian media. One Palestinian was also martyred and others were injured in Israeli aircraft shelling of a house in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza, meanwhile two Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in occupation bombing of a car in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the number of martyrs has reached up to 31,272, the majority of whom are children and women, and 73,024 injured, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency