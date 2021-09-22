Bolder Surgical announces global launch of the CoolSeal™ Vessel Sealing Platform

CoolSeal receives CE mark, Japan PMDA approval; now available in over 20 countries worldwide

LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolder Surgical today announced the global launch of its CoolSeal™ Vessel Sealing platform. CoolSeal has been in use since October 2020 in the U.S., and with the new international regulatory approvals the devices are available in over 20 countries around the world.

Bolder Surgical provides surgeons precision electrosurgical instruments to perform minimally invasive surgery safely and effectively in pediatric and adult procedures including general, gynecological and bariatric surgical applications.

The CoolSeal Vessel Sealing suite includes the 3 mm Mini (formerly JustRight Sealer) and the 5 mm Trinity Sealer/Divider/Dissector. Both devices are powered with the gold-standard efficacy of advanced bipolar RF vessel sealing technology.

“Having successfully used the 3 mm vessel sealer for many cases in pediatric surgery, the Trinity 5 mm device is an excellent addition to my selection of surgical instruments,” said Dr. Satoshi Ieiri, pediatric surgeon, Kagoshima University Hospital. “The slim, curved jaw design and added sealing capacity supports procedures on larger children, adolescents and adults. It is a true all-in-one instrument that enables precise dissection and produces quick sealing times with minimal thermal distribution and great advantages.”

With an average thermal spread less than 1 mm and slim, dual action jaws, CoolSeal devices combine the finesse of true surgical instruments with the gold-standard efficacy of advanced bipolar RF vessel sealing. The devices are designed for multi-functional performance that can mean fewer instrument exchanges, helping streamline workflow and reduce operative time.

Bolder Surgical continues its path of innovation through focused investment in R&D to move the company beyond its origin in pediatric devices. “We’ve successfully leveraged our expertise in microsurgical devices and energy delivery to create the CoolSeal portfolio,” stated Robert Kline, President and CEO of Bolder Surgical. “The portfolio is designed to give surgeons innovative, versatile options that minimize surgical impact, from the smallest patients to adolescents and adults. We are extremely proud that physicians across the globe can now access this innovative technology.”

CoolSeal products are now available in over 20 countries worldwide including member countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, and the Middle East. For information visit BolderSurgical.com.

Attachment

Tricia Strong Bolder Surgical 719 433 4836 tstrong@boldsurg.com