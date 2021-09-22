Bombardier Expands Customer Offerings at Dallas Service Centre with New Interior Repair and Refurbishment Capabilities

Challenger 300

Bombardier to offer customers full spectrum of services from touch-ups to full cabin refurbishments

With continued high demand for OEM services in the region, enhancements will further support customers in the U.S. and Latin America

Enhanced capability is the latest addition to Bombardier’s expanding customer service network, which is growing its footprint by 50%

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is pleased to announce the enhancement of its interior repair and refurbishment activities at its service centre in Dallas, Texas, providing customers with even more maintenance and support capabilities.

Bombardier will collaborate with Global Engineering & Technology, Inc. (GETI), a market-leader in aircraft furnishings since 1991, to offer customers the industry’s highest quality of enhanced interior services and support at the Dallas Service Centre. Built on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, the collaboration with Wichita-based GETI will benefit from the supplier already being well-versed with Bombardier business jets at Bombardier’s service centre in Wichita, Kansas.

Customers at the Dallas Service Centre will have access to enhanced interior repair and refurbishment services for their aircraft flooring, cabinetry, seats, and upholstery on various aircraft platforms. The award-winning Bombardier Service Centre in Dallas consistently delivers a world-class customer experience through its highly skilled maintenance technicians, dedicated support staff and pursuit of service excellence through continuous learning and training opportunities for its various service teams.

“We are delighted to offer our customers even more options for OEM-backed interior repair and refurbishment at our world-class facility in Dallas,” said Christopher Debergh, Vice President, OEM Parts and Services. “The enhancement of these services is a testament of our commitment to continue to meet growing customer demand with high-quality products and offerings that exceed expectations.”

The additional interior capabilities build on Bombardier’s series of announcements regarding enhancements to its worldwide customer service network. These announcements include the expansion of Bombardier’s service centre network in Berlin, Miami, London-Biggin Hill, Singapore and the new service centre under construction in Melbourne, Australia. Additionally, new Line Maintenance Stations are open to customers at strategic locations in the U.S. and Europe, along with 30 Customer Response Team mobile units worldwide, all equipped to support Bombardier’s world-class Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets. Bombardier is currently expanding its service centre footprint worldwide and well on its way to growing its services and support infrastructure footprint by 50%.

