Bombardier To Provide Product, Services and Sustainability Updates as part of NBAA-BACE Press Conference in Las Vegas

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of NBAA-BACE Media Day, Bombardier leaders, including President and CEO Éric Martel, will outline key in-service milestones on the growing flagship fleet of Global 7500 aircraft, as well as confirm and detail on-track progress for the Global 8000 aircraft’s flight testing.

“We are proud to showcase our strong and diversified portfolio at NBAA-BACE and the progress we are making to grow our second-to-none business jet fleet and services today, all while being prepared for tomorrow through industry-leading innovation and research,” said Martel. “We come to NBAA-BACE after having spent the last few years building a solid and resilient business. In fact, over and above our multi-year firm backlog, our long-term skyline includes more than 200 order options from large operators for Challenger and Global aircraft. With Global 7500 and Global 8000 jets accounting for almost half of that number, Bombardier has set a solid foundation for its future.”

The company will also provide updates about new service offerings including the recently announced Smart Services Elite program and category-redefining Certified Pre-Owned program. Finally, Bombardier is set to reveal the first images and videos from the EcoJet research project’s larger-scale flight testing phase, which the company confirmed in May 2023.

