Former Cuban President Raul Castro renewed on Saturday his country’s full support for Russia in its conflict with NATO, expressing confidence in Moscow’s victory in its war against the Ukrainian regime.

“Cuba supports all measures taken by Russia in the framework of the Ukrainian crisis,” Castro said during a phone call with the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, according to TASS news agency.

For his part, Medvedev affirmed that Russia’s position on the commercial, economic and financial embargo imposed on Cuba by the United States is consistent and has not changed.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency