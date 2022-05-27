China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 kicks off online

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On May 26, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 took place online, with the opening ceremony held in Guiyang, the capital of China’s Guizhou province.

A great number of national and international leading figures, including statesmen, entrepreneurs and scholars, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Under the annual theme of “grabbing new digital opportunities and enjoying digital value”, this year’s expo closely followed the trends of the digital economy to explore new opportunities for a digital technology revolution and industrial transformation.

During the one-day session, the guests discussed influential topics such as metaverse, data security and industrial Internet. Furthermore, this expo focused on the deep integration of big data with the real economy, social governance, people’s livelihood, and rural revitalization. The use of data to transform traditional industries in a full-chain manner was also involved.

In addition to eight forums, the Big Data Expo Release, which aimed to showcase the outstanding achievements of big data in industry, agriculture and tourism, also attracted attention. At the release, 55 of 437 scientific and technological achievements were awarded the Big Data Expo Leading Technology Achievement Award, including 24 new products, 26 new technologies and five business models.

In order to create an interactive platform and bring an immersive experience, the expo took advantage of new means of communication. For instance, the expo used smart conference services, virtual beings and low-latency transmission technologies.

This year’s expo was co-organized by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the people’s government of Guizhou Province.

Based on Guizhou’s strategic positioning, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 emphasized innovation in the transformation of technological achievements, with the hope of exploring experience for industrial upgrading and the construction of digital China.

In fact, Guizhou has accelerated the construction of the country’s first national-level comprehensive pilot zone for big data in recent years. Its provincial growth rate of the digital economy has ranked the first in the country for 6 consecutive years.

As the world’s first national-level expo with the theme of big data, China International Big Data Industry Expo has been held for seven consecutive sessions since 2015. It has created a world-class platform for showcasing the latest achievements, exchanging ideas and encouraging cooperation in the relevant industry.