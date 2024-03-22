China: repeated Israeli attacks on Syria are serious violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity

China renewed its criticism of the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, stressing that they constitute a serious violation of Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Since the outbreak of the current events in Palestine, 'Israel' has launched repeated air strikes across the occupied Golan Heights on various sites in Syria, which constitute a serious violation of its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, Xinhua News Agency quoted China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, as saying at a UN Security Council session on Syria. Geng called on the international community to make collective efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Syria and provide sufficient, non-allocated financial support for the early recovery projects throughout the country. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency