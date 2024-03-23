Sabbagh offers condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted Crocus City Hall in Moscow

Damascus, Speaker of the People's Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, sent two cables of condolence to the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, and to Valentina Matvienko. Speaker of the Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation . Sabbagh expressed the People's Assembly's condemnation of the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the Crocus Mall in Moscow and led to a large number of casualties and injuries . The Speaker expressed complete solidarity and deep feelings of sadness and pain with the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency