China will continue working for security and stability in the Middle East, Wang Yi says

Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his country will continue working for security and stability in the Middle East. 'The destiny of the Middle East is once again in the hands of the peoples of the countries of the region, and reconciliation constitutes a great victory for dialogue and peace,' said the Chinese Foreign Minister during a symposium on Chinese diplomatic work for the year 2023. 'China has always been an active and reliable mediator, and has never adopted military force, never pursued geopolitical interests, nor imposed its position on others,' he said. Chins has always supported the peoples of the Middle East to resolve difference through dialogue. Source:Syrian Arab News Agency