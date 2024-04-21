China’s Power Generation Up 2.8% in March

Power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 2.8% year on year in March 2024, official data showed. Total power output of these firms reached 747.7 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power increased by 15.8% year on year, while that of wind power rose 16.8%. The output of thermal power and hydropower climbed 0.5% and 3.1%, respectively, on a yearly basis, according to the NBS. The power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 8.3% year on year in the first two months of this year. The total power output of these firms stood at 1.49 trillion kilowatt-hours during the period. A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of thermal power gained 9.7% year on year, while that for hydropower rose 0.8%. Source: Qatar News Agency