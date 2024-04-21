China’s Natural Gas Production Surges to 5.2% in Q1 of 2024

China's domestic natural gas production shattered records of 63.2 billion cubic meters during the January-March period, marking a significant 5.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, National Bureau of Statistics of China reported in a statement on Sunday. The bureau added that China's gas imports recorded a rapid growth during the aforementioned period, pointing out that a total of 32.79 million tons of natural gas were imported during the first three months of 2024, an increase of 22.8 percent year on year. Source: Qatar News Agency