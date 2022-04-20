Chinese Stationery Leader M&G Designated as Official Partner of BFA 2022

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hainan has witnessed the opening of the 2022 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on 20th April, under the theme of “The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future”. As the designated stationery partner of the event, Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. (“M&G” or “The Company”) has been providing BFA with high-quality office stationery products for over a decade.

M&G has cultivated the Chinese market for more than 30 years, as a beloved and trusted stationery brand for Chinese consumers. The company has established a network of over 80,000 retail terminals in China. With continuous breakthroughs in channels, products and brands, M&G’s products have covered more than 50 countries and regions, with partners all over the world.

In fiscal year 2021, revenue of M&G reached $2.76 billion, up more than 17.9% year on year.

2021 also witnessed the starting year of the company’s new strategy 2021-2025. China-based M&G, one of the world’s largest stationery manufacturers, will be more “consumer-oriented” , and speed up its progress towards a world-class enterprise.

M&G invests more than $15 million every year in product R&D and design to meet consumer needs. It has been granted 841 patents, won four authoritative international industrial design awards, including iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Good Design Award and IDEA Design Award.

At the same time, M&G firmly practices social responsibility as a corporate citizen and follows the national “carbon neutrality” strategy. In its recent annual report released in March 2022, M&G revealed its five-year sustainability strategy with the vision to “write a sustainable business future”. It will continue its efforts in developing sustainable products, addressing climate change, creating a sustainable supply chain, and empowering employees and communities.

In addition, it has acquired and invested in several international brands to expand its brand & product portfolios, including the Norwegian backpack brand Beckmann and the Italian children’ painting & art enlightenment brand CARIOCA.

Based on the company’s overall competitiveness and strength in high quality products, M&G has been providing stationery to many top events, including those of APEC and BFA.

About M&G: www.mgstationery.com

