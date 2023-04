The civil defense teams were able to put out a fire in the drug store supply in Najaf, without causing any injuries.A large fire broke out inside a drug store belonging to the Karnak drug store in Al-Iskan Street in Najaf.Source: National Iraqi News Ag…

The civil defense teams were able to put out a fire in the drug store supply in Najaf, without causing any injuries.

A large fire broke out inside a drug store belonging to the Karnak drug store in Al-Iskan Street in Najaf.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency