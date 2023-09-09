Clashes Renewed in Ain Al Hilweh Refugee Camp South Lebanon

Local media sources reported that 3 people were wounded at Ain Al Hilweh camp after the clashes renewed.

Clashes renewed on Saturday in Ain Al Hilweh refugee camp south of Lebanon. Machine guns and rockets were used in the clashes.

The clashes caused outbreak of fires in the vicinity of the camp, while civil defense teams extinguished the fires in cooperation with the Lebanese army.

At the morning times a calm prevailed the camp following the ceasefire violation.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Joint Action Committee for National and Islamic Forces confirmed that it is committed to maintaining ceasefire, adding that night violations are limited to gunfire and bomb throwing.

Source: Qatar News Agency