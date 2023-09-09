Palestinian President, Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Discuss Developments in Ein El Hilweh Camp

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed in a phone call on Saturday with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, developments in Ein El Hilweh camp for the Palestinian refugees located in south of Lebanon.

During the phone call, Abbas affirmed his keenness to achieve calm in the camp and address all matters in accordance with the Lebanese law and in coordination with Lebanon. He pointed out that he has issued strict instructions to achieve full and inclusive calm in the camp with the engagement of all parties.

Source: Qatar News Agency