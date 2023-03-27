Classic Parade announces its incorporation as an LTD company LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After 20 years under family ownership, Classic Parade, a hypercar hire company in London, will now effective immediately become an LTD company that has financial backing from Qatari investors. This move comes from a strategic business decision to focus […]

Classic Parade announces its incorporation as an LTD company

LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After 20 years under family ownership, Classic Parade, a hypercar hire company in London, will now effective immediately become an LTD company that has financial backing from Qatari investors.

This move comes from a strategic business decision to focus on growth beyond the United Kingdom. Currently, Classic Parade services luxury hypercar hire customers all over the UK, but with the revitalizing investment from its new owners, it aims to become the premium hypercar hire company that services all of Europe. No other luxury supercar for-hire provider serves that large of a geographical location in the area; Classic Parade will be the first.

Its existing portfolio of vehicles is vast, including well-known brands in the luxury vehicle community such as Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Porsche, Audi, and more. A hire agreement can be completed in as little as 24 hours, making it possible to get a next-day hypercar hire in the UK. With these same services offered in all of Europe, Classic Parade will expand its fleet to meet the demand of its growing customer base. All of the available vehicles can be found on Classic Parade’s website , but a brief snapshot of the Classic Parade fleet is as follows:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale: The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has impressive power with 986 bhp. In a bold red color, this is one of the most sought-after vehicles today.

McLaren Speedtail: The sleek body of this vehicle offers aerodynamics and its 1050 bhp is a selling point for many customers.

Lamborghini Sian: With a daily rate of £6000, this model sits at the top tier of available Lamborghinis. It features 808 bhp and goes from 0-60 MPH in 2.8 seconds.

Porsche 918 Spyder: With a price of £3500 per day, drivers can test out the Porsche 918 Spyder’s ability to get from 0-60 MPH in 2.2 seconds.

Supercar hires have a range of price points, with each agreement requiring a security deposit. When the vehicle is returned to Classic Parade in good condition, the security deposit will be refunded to the customers. Every agreement includes self-drive hire insurance for 2 drivers, though drivers must be at least 25 years of age to drive vehicles hired from Classic Parade.

Expanding with a phased approach, Classic Parade will provide updates when servicing starts for locations around Europe. Once up and running, these locations will be able to access 24-hour service and deliveries any day of the week.

Another service that will be available to customers in all of Europe is the “Try Before You Buy” Program, which connects potential buyers with the vehicles they are interested in before they permanently purchase those vehicles. Prior to investing in an expensive vehicle, Classic Parade’s customers can drive the same luxury vehicle for any length of time. Flexible hire terms and customized pricing packages make this possible.

Those interested in hiring a supercar from Classic Parade in the UK can reach out to rent@classicparade.co.uk or +44 (0) 333 355 3595. There are no hires available in other locations, but as that changes, updates can be found here. The Classic Parade team is available 24 hours, 7 days a week to answer questions or finalize supercar hire details for customers in the UK.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ e320844d-7478-4095-83aa- 44c56e95cb84

Contact

Classic Parade

+44 (0) 333 355 3595

rent@classicparade.co.uk

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000800415