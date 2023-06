Ministry of Works announced as part of the resurfacing works on Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Highway on Wali AlAhd Flyover necessitate closure of the slow lane for the southbound traffic to Zallaq and two lanes will be provided for traffic movement.The c…

Ministry of Works announced as part of the resurfacing works on Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Highway on Wali AlAhd Flyover necessitate closure of the slow lane for the southbound traffic to Zallaq and two lanes will be provided for traffic movement.

The closure will be effective starting from Thursday at 11:00 pm to Sunday 005:00 am.

Source: Bahrain News Agency