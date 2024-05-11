Commercial Bank Receives Two International Awards

Doha: Commercial Bank announced achieving two prestigious MEED MENA Banking Awards 2024 in the Middle East. The Bank was recognized on a regional level in two categories: Best Mobile Banking App and Best Remittance Service. Senior executives from the Bank attended the MENA Banking Awarding ceremony held in Dubai, the bank said in a statement today. The MEED MENA Banking Awards 2024 recognizes excellence and innovation across the Middle East and North Africa region, making Commercial Bank's dual achievement a testament to its unrivaled performance and groundbreaking contributions to the regional banking landscape. Group CEO of Commercial Bank Joseph Abraham commented saying: "We are pleased to receive these prestigious MEED MENA Banking Awards, which reaffirm Commercial Bank's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital banking solutions. This recognition underscores our dedication to providing our customers with innovative and convenient banking experiences." Source: Qatar News Agency