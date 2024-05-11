12 martyrs as a result of the occupation’s bombing of the Rafah and Beit Lahia areas

Gaza - Together - 12 citizens were martyred and others were injured, on Saturday evening, in bombing by occupation aircraft, north and south of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The Ministry of Health reported that nine martyrs, 'in body parts,' arrived at Kuwait Specialized Hospital, as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a house for the Al-Hashash family in the Oraiba area, northwest of Rafah. She added that three citizens were martyred in an occupation bombing of the Brazil neighborhood, south of Rafah. The Ministry of Health in Gaza had announced earlier that the number of victims of the Israeli war on the Strip had risen to 34,971 people, while the number of injured had increased to 78,641. Source: Maan News Agency