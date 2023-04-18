Committed to Empowering Customers’ Transition to Net Zero, INNIO Opens Two Training Centers in China

INNIO opens two new Training Centers in China’s Guangdong Province – Training Centers are part of INNIO’s strategy to support China’s aims to increase renewable energy sources – Training at the centers will be dedicated to Jenbacher products GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / INNIO Group today announced that it opened […]

INNIO opens two new Training Centers in China’s Guangdong Province – Training Centers are part of INNIO’s strategy to support China’s aims to increase renewable energy sources – Training at the centers will be dedicated to Jenbacher products

GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / INNIO Group today announced that it opened two new training centers in China’s Guangdong Province. The first center commenced operations on 11 April 2023 in Dongguan City. The second center commenced operations on 14 April 2023 in Zhaoqing. The facilities are INNIO’s first Training Centers in China and are operating under the Jenbacher brand name, localizing technical training that helps INNIO’s distributors and customers to continue delivering high-quality, reliable service in-country for the entire Jenbacher fleet.

Bright Yin General Manager INNIO’s Jenbacher Brand in China

“Providing INNIO’s more than 90-plus years of energy solutions expertise is a key part of helping our customers transition to net zero,” said Bright Yin, General Manager for INNIO’s Jenbacher brand in China. “The Training Centers will complement INNIO’s global customer support capabilities – bringing our existing training capabilities closer to China.”

INNIO is committed to empowering China to achieve its goals. The country seeks to deploy more organic waste treatment centers such as biomass. INNIO is a leader in China’s waste-to-energy industry, with more than 800 Jenbacher units delivered in total across various industries to China. The new Training Centers will meet the growing demand for local training. INNIO’s OEM expertise and experienced trainers will provide tailored training programs as well as classroom and hands-on courses, enabling its students to develop skills and knowledge to optimize the value of their Jenbacher plants for customers.

The Training Centers will enhance distributor field service engineers’ capabilities, and bridge and link end customer satisfaction. Students at the new local Training Centers will receive on-the-ground mechanical & electrical training courses for all series of Jenbacher products – T3/T4/T6/J624 – in China locally.

While both Training Centers are new, the 400 m2 Jenbacher China Training Center in Dongguan City is located at the site of INNIO’s authorized distributor-Camda New Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. The 500+ m2 Jenbacher China Training Center in Zhaoqing is located at the site of INNIO’s distributor-Guangzhou Shenfa M&E Industry Development Co., Ltd. These Training Centers underpin INNIO’s commitment to employing skilled talent base in the region and supporting regional customer projects.

Globally, each year Jenbacher Training Centers deliver more than 10,000 classroom days. To date, INNIO’s global Training Centers documented more than 140,000 field tasks (on-the-job trainings), and more than 155,000 e-trainings have been completed over the years. INNIO’s Jenbacher trainers work with students that range from beginners to the highly experienced, using theoretical and practical training, onsite coaching, and digital training.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, we offer innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we enable our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

INNIO’s improved ESG Risk Rating again secures the number one position across more than 500 companies globally in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit the INNIO website at http://www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Susanne Reichelt

INNIO Media Relations

susanne.reichelt@innio.com

+43 664 80833 2382

SOURCE: INNIO Group