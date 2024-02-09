Syrian karate claims six various medals at AWST 2024

Nassib Sports Club, Syria's representative in karate, won six different medals in the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024) currently held in the Emirate of Sharjah in individual martial arts competitions. Syrian karate proved that it is on the right path in its first external participation this year, Directors of the Syrian Karate Federation, Jihad Mia, explained in a statement to SANA, pointing out that the results achieved by Nassib Sports Club on the first day of the tournament placed it at the top of the overall standings while awaiting mixed martial arts (MMA) contests that will take place tomorrow. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency