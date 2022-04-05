Concacaf Nations League Draw Helps Chart Course for USMNT Before World Cup

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Brian Straus The U.S. only has six matches before the World Cup begins, two of which take place in the Concacaf Nations League group stage. Three days after getting most of its World Cup assignment, the U.S. men’s national learned a bit more about how it’ll be preparing for Qatar. There are just two international windows before the World Cup’s November kickoff, leaving room in the congested calendar for only six more international matches. Monday night’s Concacaf Nations League draw revealed two of those six opponents: El Salvador and Grenada, which the U.S. will meet in early June. If the …

Read More