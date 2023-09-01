“Copybook and pen” activity kicks off at FairGrounds in Damascus

With participation of 40 companies, Damascus Governorate opened Thursday evening at the Fairgrounds an activity entitled “ dafter wa Kalam” copybook and pen event, which includes a wide variety of clothes, school bags, and a variety of notebooks, pens,…

With participation of 40 companies, Damascus Governorate opened Thursday evening at the Fairgrounds an activity entitled “ dafter wa Kalam” copybook and pen event, which includes a wide variety of clothes, school bags, and a variety of notebooks, pens, and school supplies.

In a statement following the inauguration, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Minister Mohsen Abdel Karim stressed the Ministry’s keenness on supporting all activities related to the school season in all Syrian regions and cities with the aim of easing the financial burdens on parents.

Damascus Governor Mohammed Tariq Kreishati referred to the large turnout to the show, saying that based on the social role of the governorate and its keenness to offer best and minimum prices, it decided to hold this activity for 10 days to meet the citizens needs of school supplies in lower prices.

This activity will last till September 10th

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency