Qatar To Offer 30-Million-USD Fuel Aid To Lebanese Army

Qatar announced yesterday that, it would supply the Lebanese army with fuel aid valued at 30 million U.S. dollars, over a period of six months.

Lebanese Army Commander, Joseph Aoun, thanked Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for the generous donation, it reported.

Aoun said, the Lebanese army appreciated Qatar for standing by Lebanon’s military establishment and being committed to providing various forms of support to the military.

A lingering financial crisis in Lebanon since 2019, has caused a collapse of the Lebanese pound and a devaluation of wages for employees in the public sector, including servicemen.

Over the past few years, several countries have offered their support to the Lebanese army. In June, 2021, France hosted an international virtual conference to drum up support for Lebanon’s army

Source: Nam News Network