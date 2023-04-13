CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Faidee Is Proud To Announce the World’s First Ruby Masterclass in Dubai From 27 April Till 4 May

MONACO CITY, MONACO / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Faidee is proud to announce the world’s first Ruby Masterclass in Dubai from 27 April till 4 May, hosted by world renowned field gemologist who has visiting almost all gemstone mines in the world, Vincent Pardieu, and Ravi Lunia, Creative Director at Faidee, a fourth-generation family […]

MONACO CITY, MONACO / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Faidee is proud to announce the world’s first Ruby Masterclass in Dubai from 27 April till 4 May, hosted by world renowned field gemologist who has visiting almost all gemstone mines in the world, Vincent Pardieu, and Ravi Lunia, Creative Director at Faidee, a fourth-generation family business specializing in the finest Burmese rubies. Brought by, organised & hosted by Alina Burnard, founder of an award winning PR & Brand management company in London.

The Ruby Masterclass will be held at The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, by OMNIYAT from April 27 – April 30, 2023.

In addition a special press day will be held on May 2nd 2023 in one of the most stylish place in Dubai.

Using real and valuable rubies as samples, the two hour session will give the chance to understand the quality of a good gem through factors such as origin, color, clarity and cut. You will gain deeper knowledge about the historical and cultural relevance of rubies as well as a brief introduction on how ruby can be a potential alternative investment.

The classes are exclusive for UHNWI and accessed by invitation only. It is a rare chance and privilege to learn about the ruby, also known as the King of Gemstones, through an interactive session with such specialists as Vincent and Ravi, as they have devoted their lives to the stone.

About Company Section

Faidee was founded in the early 1900s by Roop Chand Lunia. As a gemstone dealer, he was known for his collection of rare and exceptional stones. His ability to foresee the potential of a rough and unlock its hidden beauty was incomparable. His expertise made him, incontrovertibly, one of the most dynamic gemstone dealers of his time, earning him the title of ‘King of the Burmese Ruby. Being the only company to deal exclusively in burmese rubies, faidee stands at the pinnacle of the industry, with the most scintillating collection of rubies in the world.

Contact Information:

Contact Names: Alina Burnard (PR & organiser of the Masterclass in Dubai)

Phone Number: +447872968698

Email Address: alina@rustyleltd.com

Website Link: https://www.faidee.com/

SOURCE: Faidee