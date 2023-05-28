Council of Arab Economic Unity decides to hold its coming session in Syria

The Council of Arab Economic Unity decided to hold its 58th session in Syria , according to demand the head of Arab Federation of Productive Families and Handicraft and Traditional Industries, Muhammed Abdul Basset al-Qadah.Throughout the activities of…

The Council of Arab Economic Unity decided to hold its 58th session in Syria , according to demand the head of Arab Federation of Productive Families and Handicraft and Traditional Industries, Muhammed Abdul Basset al-Qadah.

Throughout the activities of the 57th session of the Unity Council hold Sunday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, it was approved to hold the 58th session of the Unity Council in Syria , as the Arab Federation of Productive Families said in a statement to SANA.

The statement pointed out that the Secretary-General of Council of Arab Economic Unity, Mohammadi Ahmed al-Nani, affirmed the significance of Syria’s presence in the Council of Arab League and its organizations and specialized bodies , hoping during the 57th session that the return and resumption of Syria to its participation in the meetings will contribute to enhance Arab action.

Al-Nai praised efforts the head of Arab Federation of Productive Families and Craft and Traditional Industries in representing Syria at the Arab level.

Al-Qadah, for his part , noted that all efforts will be made in coordination with the Unity Council to hold a successful session , including different activities and events.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency