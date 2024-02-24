Prague, Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Professor Petr Drulák confirmed that the United States has supported and continues to support terrorism in Syria and stands by its various organizations. 'Moscow, unlike Washington, stands on the side of international law, and its military intervention in the crisis in Syria came with the consent of its legitimate government, while Washington stood and stands on the side of terrorist organizations, that is, it supports terrorism in Syria', Drulák said in an interview to the Czech Radio 'Universum '. Drulák pointed out that Russia has emerged as a great power in the face of the Americans, who tried to sabotage several countries in the Middle East, including Iraq, Libya and Syria. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency