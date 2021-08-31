Dante Labs Announces Appointment of Sandra Close to its Board of Directors to Support Strategic Initiatives in Diagnostics

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dante Labs , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced today the appointment of Sandra Close, Ph.D., as a member of its Board of Directors. Sandra was formerly the Chief Diagnostics Strategy Officer at Invitae, a leading medical genetics company, which acquired ArcherDX in 2020.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sandra Close to the Dante Labs Board,” said Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. “Sandra’s expertise in leading strategic efforts to provide actionable, more personalized medical information have had real life impact on people’s healthcare decisions, and her leadership in the field will be a valuable addition to our board as we expand the capabilities of the diagnostics side of our business.”

Dr. Close stated, “I’m very pleased to be joining Dante’s Board at this exciting time to help accelerate diagnostics in healthcare, particularly in rare disease and oncology where earlier intervention is so essential to better health outcomes.”

Dr. Close is an experienced leader in driving quality, regulatory and business strategy for growing diagnostics companies on a global scale. Her work at Invitae was focused on leading diagnostics strategy efforts on the oncology team, having joined Invitae through the acquisition of ArcherDX, where she served as Executive Vice President of Quality, Regulatory and Business Strategy. Prior to that, Dr. Close served as CEO and Independent Consultant at GenEngine, an information company providing genetics support technology and services. Prior to her work at GenEngine, Dr. Close held several roles in biotechnology and biopharma. Dr. Close will join Illumina Chief Operations Officer Bob Ragusa, GRAIL SVP Mark Morgan and Pacific Biosciences Chief Operating Officer Mark Van Oene to Dante Labs Board of Directors.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government’s urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

