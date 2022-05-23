Daytona Real Estate LLC Streamlines Operations with Yardi Platform

Dubai-based real estate company will utilise cloud-based solution to manage portfolio

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Daytona, a leading real estate company that specialises in leasing and property management, has selected Yardi® to manage its residential portfolio.

The company will implement Yardi® Voyager to centralise property management and accounting; Yardi® Fixed Assets to improve logistics and gain total oversight of asset depreciation; RentCafe® CRM to help turn leads into residential leases, improve retention and optimise marketing performance and Yardi Orion® Business Intelligence, a centralised solution for full visibility on portfolio management.

“Yardi’s platform provides us with a seamless solution that helps to streamline our real estate operations for Daytona,” said Ali Ahmadian, managing director for Daytona Real Estate. “The Yardi platform will play a major role in freeing up time for our staff to focus on what matters – helping our residents build a better community and enhance business scalability.”

“We are thrilled that our position in the Middle East real estate market was an important factor in Daytona selecting our asset and property management solutions,” said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. “We continue to invest and develop solutions specifically to meet the needs of the region as a whole and are looking forward to working with Daytona to help them meet their goals.”

About Daytona

Daytona, part of Abdulla Al Arif Investment Group, majors in real estate and offers a variety of services including property management, residential and commercial properties leasing in Dubai. For more information, visit aaai.ae/daytona-real-estate.

About Abdulla Al Arif Investment

Established in 1986, Abdulla Al Arif Investment is a leading business group with over 4500 employees, headquartered in Dubai. Ever since its inception, Abdulla Al Arif Investment has revived the norms of the business through its up-to-date projects and aims to boost its constant, sustainable and strong growth. For more information, visit aaai.ae.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

