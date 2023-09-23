Department of Meteorology Warns of Poor Horizontal Visibility Inshore

Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will see some clouds, and be misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be some clouds and hazy to misty at places later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 03 to 07 kilometers or less or 02 kilometers at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max ---------- ---------------- ------------------- ------------- Messaid ** : ** 14:22 ** : ** 04:03 25 Wakrah: 21:41 12:43 19:39 05:08 30 Doha: ** : ** 12:40 ** : ** 03:50 30 Al Khor: 20:26 12:53 17:27 03:10 26 Ruwais 23:34 11:47 17:28 05:19 29 Dukhan: 15:51 04:28 22:20 10:32 29 Sunrise: 05:23 LT Sunset: 17:28 LT ------------------

Source: Qatar News Agency