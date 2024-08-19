Minister of Education meets with UN Deputy Secretary-General, discusses current situation

Jerusalem - Ma'an - Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Amjad Barham met on Sunday with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed to discuss the current situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and its impact on the educational situation, as well as the conditions of Palestinian students in the Arab Republic of Egypt and possible interventions to deal with the crisis resulting from their displacement and that of their families as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Strip. This came within the framework of his visit to Egypt, with the participation of a delegation from the ministry and follow-up by cadres from the Palestinian embassy in Cairo. In this context, Barham called on the United Nations to exert pressure on all parties to facilitate the educational and academic cadres and students in Palestine, especially in light of the spread of occupation checkpoints and the ongoing daily violations, especially in Jerusalem. The minister presented a comprehensive vision rega rding the life scene and the supposed role of international institutions, specifically UNICEF and UNESCO, in light of the targeting of childhood and education alike. In turn, Mohammed stressed her keenness to provide all possible support to support efforts aimed at protecting the right to education and the right to life for Palestinian children, and to preserve the education system in light of the severe damage and victims reflected in the numbers and statistics, stressing that education and its preservation constitute a guarantee for a stable and secure future for generations, noting that this meeting establishes the foundation for more specialized future follow-ups on what is related to the educational scene and current challenges. Source: Maan News Agency