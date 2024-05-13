Discussion Panel at DIBF Discusses Innovation in Government Sector

Doha: May 12 - The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau organized on Sunday a panel of discussion on innovation in the government sector, within the activities of the cultural salon of the 33rd Doha International Book Fair, held under the theme "Knowledge Builds Civilizations," and runs until May 18. Moderated by Dr. Dana Al Marri, the discussion panel saw the participation of Assistant Undersecretary of Government Information Technology Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Mashael Al Hammadi, and Director of Government Development Affairs at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau Raed Ibrahim Al Emadi. The panel discussed the reality of innovation and how to introduce it to the public and beneficiaries of government services. In statements to Qatar News Agency , Al Emadi said that the panel addressed several issues in the field of technology and innovation, and aimed to convey the correct concept of innovation to the public. He indicated that some may understand that innovation is related to the digital aspect only, while it is a collective process that requires the concerted efforts of all. He emphasized the need to accept the lack of success in innovation, pointing out that attempts in the field of innovation result in a kind of success that benefits the user and beneficiary of all services, especially in light of attempts to open the way for users and beneficiaries of government services to propose and present ideas that help to innovate. Source: Qatar News Agency