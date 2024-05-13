UN Employees Killed, Injured in Occupation Bombing on Rafah, Khan Yunis

UN employees were killed and wounded Monday by fire from the Israeli occupation forces, which continue their aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 220th day in a row. Palestinian sources reported that a United Nations employee was killed near the European Hospital, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. In addition, a Palestinian driver was killed and a foreign employee of the World Health Organization (WHO) was injured, as a result of an Israeli bombing east of Rafah. Two United Nations employees were injured at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, and the wounds of one of them were described as very serious,Health sources said . Medical sources in the Gaza Strip had announced earlier today that the toll of the Israeli aggression on the Strip since the seventh of last October had risen to 35,091 martyrs and more than 78,827 injured, as thousands of victims were still under the rubble and on the roads, ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them. Source: Qatar News Agen cy