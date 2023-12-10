Doha Forum Discusses GCC-Asia Current and Future Cooperation Prospects

Doha, - The Doha Forum 2023 discussed the current state and future prospects of the relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and other Asian nations, especially China, India, South Korea, and Japan, exploring opportunities for enhancing cooperation in various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, and energy sectors, taking into account the current geopolitical landscape.

During a session titled "Asia and the GCC: A Deepening Partnership" held within the Doha Forum 2023, participants emphasized the importance of re-evaluating the relations between GCC countries and other Asian nations through a new approach based on strategic partnerships aimed at advancing cooperation to broader horizons.

HE GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi underscored the significance of the GCC-Asia relationship. However, he cautioned that the growing proximity between GCC countries and Asian nations does not mean a reduction in partnerships and cooperation with historical allies such as the United States and Europe.

Al Budaiwi stated that there is a new openness in the relationship between GCC countries and Asian nations, and deepening these ties is natural and logical given that GCC countries are located in Asia. He added that there is a historical trade relationship between the Gulf people and Asia, especially India, prior to the oil boom.

His Excellency added that GCC has held several summits and meetings with various parties in Asia, including the GCC-China Summit and the GCC-Central Asia Summit. Additionally, a Gulf ministerial meeting was held with the Japanese Foreign Minister, confirming the openness of the GCC countries to all nations in Asia.

He affirmed that the GCC continuously works to establish and create partnerships with all international parties, whether in Europe or elsewhere, including Africa and the Caribbean countries, as part of comprehensive efforts to enhance and diversify cooperation with everyone.

He stated that the significant volume of trade between the GCC countries and Asia should be accompanied by partnerships to ensure the continuation and support of deep relations. He emphasized the diligent efforts to reach free trade agreements with China, Singapore, and South Korea.

HE the GCC Secretary-General expressed the keen interest of the GCC countries in relations with Asian nations, describing them as reliable partners in building infrastructure in various GCC countries.

Regarding the potential impact of the conflict in Gaza on the relations between the GCC countries and Asian nations, HE Jasem Al Budaiwi emphasized the importance of ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, stressing the significance of finding a just solution that allows both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples to live in peace, in accordance with the principle of a two-state solution.

Prof. Wu Bingbing of Peking University emphasized the strength of the relations between Asian countries and the GCC countries, including China. He pointed out that there is no competition between the United States and China in the Gulf region. He stated that the region is not a battleground for competition, and everyone can be dealt with respectfully, adding that China does not want GCC countries to take sides at the expense of another.

He explained that China has strong relations with Gulf countries, and these relations are strengthening beyond traditional cooperation in the energy sector, as China imports 40 percent of its oil needs from the Gulf, adding that there are other areas for strong cooperation between the two sides, such as renewable energy, digital economy, and medical sciences.

Chairman of the Gulf Research Center Dr. Abdulaziz Sager highlighted the importance of partnerships between GCC countries and various Asian countries. He focused on the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and several Asian countries, including India, with trade reaching $55 billion, $106 billion with China, $70 billion with Japan, and $20 billion with other Asian countries, with 75 percent of Saudi exports go to Asia.

Dr. Sager mentioned that Asian countries are not a substitute for the United States and Europe, especially in terms of security. He pointed out that Asian countries cannot provide the defense requirements or assurances that GCC countries seek, "Look East" policies means a desire to expand cooperation without neglecting historical partners.

Prof. Shuji Hosaka of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ) clarified that the future cooperation between GCC countries and Asian countries, especially Japan, will focus on technological exchange. He observed that Japan's presence in the Gulf economy has decreased in recent years due to China's rapid growth.

He emphasized that partnerships between Japan and GCC countries are based on equality, and economic policies between the two sides should be enhanced, especially in areas like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, hydrogen, and ammonia.

He mentioned that Japan sees the most effective approach to develop cooperation with GCC countries as reaching a free trade agreement with the GCC, with negotiations in this regard are expected to resume next year.

Director of Observer Research Foundation in India Dr. Nilanjan Ghosh explained that the Silk Road is important for integration and collaboration between India and GCC countries, as it provides an opportunity to enhance business and investments between the two sides, with a legislative framework to reduce the costs of trade.

He affirmed that the potential available to GCC countries and India could contribute to advancing cooperation between the two sides, looking forward to the conclusion of new advanced trade agreements.

Source: Qatar News Agency