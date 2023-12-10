Doha Forum/ UNRWA Commissioner: Doha Forum Award Recognizes Efforts of the Agency, Its Staff

Doha, - HE Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his gratitude for selecting the Commission to receive the Doha Forum Award this year, considering it a recognition and honor for its humanitarian and relief efforts.

After receiving the award, during the opening session of the Doha Forum 2023, Lazzarini said he was grateful for the Doha Forum Award, which is an honor and appreciation for UNRWA workers, some of whom died in this war while providing support to the people of the Gaza Strip.

He described the situation in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic and unprecedented, saying that it is a catastrophic situation and that there is no safe place in Gaza where everything is exposed to destruction and bombing.

There is a massive displacement and there are more than a million people living in crowded United Nations shelters asking for protection that is not available at all, he added stressing that UNRWA will not surrender and will continue its humanitarian efforts.

Lazzarini warned that UNRWA is on the verge of collapse in the Gaza Strip, which may cay a complete humanitarian collapse in the Strip due to restrictions and shortages of humanitarian supplies to the population.

The current conditions create a feeling that the international community has failed and betrayed the Palestinians, and this will have serious political consequences after the war, he said, adding that the dehumanization of the people of Gaza has made what is impossible possible in the international community, and this is a dangerous matter.

The Commissioner-General of UNRWA criticized the selective sympathy, which he said had become a recurring pattern in all cycles of violence in the region, and called for a speedy halt to the war and respect for international humanitarian law.

Source: Qatar News Agency