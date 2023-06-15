Dollar Rallies in Asia after Fed Signals Rate Hikes; Yuan, Kiwi Slide

The US dollar rallied in Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes later in the year, while China’s and New Zealand’s currencies fell on signs of weakness in those economies.The dollar index rose 0.28% to 103.21, recover…

The US dollar rallied in Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes later in the year, while China's and New Zealand's currencies fell on signs of weakness in those economies.

The dollar index rose 0.28% to 103.21, recovering from a four-week low of 102.66 on Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady.

The euro lost 0.12% to $1.0818, but against Japan's currency it surged 0.35% to 152.26 yen.

The yen also weakened against the dollar, falling 0.46% to 140.735.

The kiwi dollar sank 0.68% to $0.6170. China's yuan slid 0.1% and touched 7.1872 per dollar.

Source: Qatar News Agency