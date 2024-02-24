Dozens of martyrs and wounded on the 141st day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Saturday, in the intensive and continuous Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip, by air, land and sea for the 141st day, with bloody massacres and horrific crimes committed against Palestinians amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation. Palestinian media reported that a number of Palestinians were martyred in al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza, and the ambulances have a great difficulty in transporting the wounded and the bodies of martyrs due to the continues bombardment. Yesterday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the number of martyrs due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza strip since the 7th of last Oct. has increased to more than29,514 martyrs and 69,616 injured. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency