Dozens of Palestinians martyred and injured in Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and injured on Tuesday in an ongoing Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery shelling on different areas on the stricken Gaza Strip, for the 158th in a row. Palestinian media reported that the Israeli occupation bombed Palestinians who were waiting for aid to arrive in Gaza City, causing the martyrdom of 9 Palestinians and injuring 20 others. As well as a number of Palestinians were martyred and injured in the occupation bombing of Rafah and Khan Yunis cities in the south of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media noted. On Monday, Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the number of victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since last October exceeded 31,000 martyrs and 72,760 wounded, 72 percent of whom were children and women, while the number of martyrs due to malnutrition and dehydration reached 25 martyrs. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency