Draw held for 2023 Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel

Doha- The world’s top team from Spain Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron will lead a star cast at this week’s Ooredoo Qatar Major 2023, the first leg of the eight-stop series that is winning over huge audiences around the globe. According to Tariq Zainal, secretary-general of Qatar Tennis, Squash, Badminton and Padel Federation (QTSBPF), the Doha leg has welcomed the world’s best players for the season opener.

The tournament will be the inaugural event of the 2023 season as padel continues to go global with Premier Padel’s premium, professional and unmatchable events across South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, gracing venues including the world-famous Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex, Stade Roland Garros and Foro Italico amongst many others.

“We are ready to host the tournament. We have been waiting for the start of the padel season,” Zainal said yesterday.

“This six-day event comes straight after we hosted two premier tennis tournaments – the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Feb 13 to 18) and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open (Feb 20 to 25),” Zainal added.

The Ooredoo Qatar Major 2023 will also be held at the iconic Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex, the home venue of ATP and WTA Tour events since 1993 when the first edition of the ATP Qatar Open was held.

“All the teams are here and we are ready to host this tournament. This is a big challenge since we were busy with two big tennis tournaments over the last two weeks. You know this is the first time that we are hosting a pedal tournament after Qatar TotalEnergies Open and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open events. We have built the courts outside the centre court and action is on right now. We will have the centre court also ready before the opening day’s action on Tuesday,” Zainal said confidently. “It is a challenge for us, but we will have everything done on time,” he added.

“We have given wildcards to four Qatari teams as we feel it is necessary to give our players the exposure they need at this level. This should be an exciting week for them,” he said.

Pablo Lima, a giant of the sport from Brazil, said yesterday: “I am looking forward to playing in Doha week. I hope to go step-by-step as there is a tough field here. I enjoyed my visit last year also. Doha is a fabulous place to visit.”

The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel will be broadcast live around the world in more than 180 territories.

Premier Padel is the official global padel tour, governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). The world class professional facilities, prize money and player care at tournament will be in line with other ‘Major’ events. Premier Padel is the only tour to offer official ranking points to players and ‘Major’ tournaments will earn the winners 2,000 points.

Nasser al-Khelaifi, Chairman of Premier Padel, said: “We are delighted to announce our tournaments for 2023, returning to the cities and places which welcomed Premier Padel so warmly last year. As a tour fully focused on the athletes, players will always remain at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to another spectacular Premier Padel season.”

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee