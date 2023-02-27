Qatar Olympic Committee unveils details of its third Beach Games

DOHA – The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) held a press conference Monday to unveil all organizational and technical measures that been taken ahead of its third edition of 2023 Beach Games, which will be held from 10th to 17th of March at Cultural Vi…

DOHA – The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) held a press conference Monday to unveil all organizational and technical measures that been taken ahead of its third edition of 2023 Beach Games, which will be held from 10th to 17th of March at Cultural Village Katara.

The 2023 Beach Games Director, Mr. Rashid Adiba gave a welcoming speech, reviewing the objectives of the Games, participating teams , organizational and administrative measures that being taken ahead of these games.

On Monday’s press conference which is attended by members of the organizing committee and media representatives , Mr. Rahid said: " By hosting this community event, the QOC aims at taking the sport community to new grounds and building up standards of physical and social health for local society individuals.

“ The Organizing Committee is hopefully that almost 1000 athletes from men and women will be participating in this community’s most loving beach games , including beach football, beach volleyball, 3x3 beach basketball, boxing , karate, swimming go and duathlon” confirmed Rashid.

“ Based on the rising turnout and distinctive response from public , lovers and amateurs to the games over the last two years, 2021 and 2022, we have increased the number of the games and participants , with purpose of promoting the games culture and encouraging everyone to preserve environment. Organizing Committee has allocated a total QR 500.000 in prize money for top winners. The committee is inviting Games lovers to register right now thru the link posted on the QOC’s social medial accounts.” added Rashid.

On the same context, 2023 Beach Games Deputy Director, Mr. Abdulaziz Ghanim said the tournament is one of the community events and activities organized by the QOC annually to take all individuals of the society to greater standards of health and to improve their physical fitness.

Also Mr. Abdulaziz has confirmed that applying sustainability system into the beach games will enhance all event management operations in sequence, starting from concept, planning, implementation and auditing stages and post- events activities. It also reduces environment impact, boosts economic growth, and build up real sustainable communities.

Most notably, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has been awarded with Event Sustainable Management Certification (ISO20121:2012 ESMS) in June 2022, that as an outcome of its constant effort of keeping annual sport events and related- activities more sustainable.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee