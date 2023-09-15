Turkey announces the detection of 9 cases of the Corona / Iris / variant

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that 9 cases of infection with the Iris variant of the Coronavirus had been detected in the country.

Koca said on his social media account on Friday that the nine people reside in one state and were infected as a result of their contact with people who came there from outside the country.

He stressed that this matter "does not cause concern" and that the competent authorities will continue their measures to address the situation and prevent the spread of this new mutant.

He pointed out that it is possible that this mutant may appear in Turkey as well, in light of its spread in other countries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency