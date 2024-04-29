ECAHO General Assembly Meetings in Doha Wrap up

Doha: April 28 - The meetings of the general assembly of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO) hosted by Doha over two days wrapped up on Sunday. The meeting saw the participation of all ECAHO board members and representatives from 28 countries, including Qatari representatives from the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, Badr Al Darwish, and Saad Al Kubaisi. Qatar is among the first Arab countries to join ECAHO and has significant experience in organizing Arabian horse beauty championships and participating in international competitions. The meeting discussed important reports and decisions, including the approval of the budget for 2024 and the treasury secretary elections. The next meeting's date was set, and plans to expand the Arabian horse beauty championships in the Gulf were discussed, increasing the number of regional championships to four, with an upgrade of a championship in Morocco to 'Title' Show. Source: Qatar News Agency