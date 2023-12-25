Education honors team participating in Masters Vocational and Technical competition held in Russia

Damascus, The Ministry of Education honored the team participating in the 'Masters Vocational and Technical' competition after winning second place equally with China in the final stage held in Russia. This result came after competing with several teams from 12 countries in several professional tracks. During the honoring, Minister of Education, Muhammad Amer al-Mardini, attached great importance to the vocational and technical education in building society and developing skills, focusing on enhancing teamwork and reading to character-building, along with the necessity of encouraging students to participate in local and international competitions. The honoring ceremony was in the presence of the winners' families and coaches. Director of Vocational Education at the Ministry, Fahmi al-Akhal, in turn, talked about the necessity of focusing on vocational education and encouraging students to learn these skills from a young age, indicating that the topic of the final stage of the competition was designing a robot and assigning it to gradually carry out tasks. Last September, the team came also second in the first stage competitions. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency