President al-Assad congratulates Christian denominations on Christmas

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad on Monday congratulated Christian denominations on Christmas. Secretary General of the Republic's Presidency, Mansour Azzam, offered the congratulations to the bishops and metropolitans on behalf of President al-Assad. Azzam conveyed the President's greetings to Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for Rome Orthodox, John X, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for Syriac Orthodox in the World Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for Melkite Catholics Youssef Absi, the Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Damascus Bishop Mar John Jihad Battah and to the Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Damascus Bishop George Asadorian. Mr. Azzam also conveyed President al-Assad's congratulations to the President of the Evangelical Synod in Syria and Lebanon, the spiritual chief of the National Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Damascus, Father Boutros Zaour, the Archbishop of the Maronite Diocese of Damascus, Bishop Samir Nassar and to President of the Latin community in Damascus, Father Firas Lutfi and to the pastor of the Chaldean Church in Damascus, Father Jamil Yashua. In turn, the patriarchs, bishops, and fathers conveyed the Secretary-General of the Presidency their good wishes, thanks, and appreciation to President al-Assad for his generous gesture and congratulations. They prayed to God to protect Syria, its people, and its army, to have mercy on its martyrs, and to grant President al-Assad success and to help Syria in restoring its security and stability, stressing that Christmas comes this year while pain fills the hearts of the Syrian people in light of the crimes of genocide committed by the Zionist enemy in the Holy Land of Christmas, Particularly in Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency