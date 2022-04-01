Egypt demand World Cup rematch after ‘attack’ on Mo Salah

Published by

Al-Araby

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has asked that Egypt’s World Cup qualifier be replayed after the Pharaohs were knocked out by Senegal during a tense match in Dakar. The EFA said that star player Mohammad Salah was “attacked” by Senegal fans, who continuously shone green lasers into the eyes of the Egyptian players. “We asked for a replay of the match because the match was held in a strange atmosphere, and if we had lost in normal circumstances, we would have congratulated Senegal,” Gamal Allam, the head of the Egyptian FA reportedly said. “We will present what happened to the disciplin…

