ERC expands its humanitarian programs during Holy Ramadan in Syrian cities

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, United Arab Emiratis Red Crescent (ERC) enlarges its humanitarian projects in several Syrian cities within the activities of “Gallant Knight / 2” operation launched under the directives of the Emiratis leadership.

These activities expanded aiming at standing by the quake –affected people and alleviating their suffering resulted from this ordeal.

The Emiratis activities involve distributing Iftar meals (meals to fasters) in Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Lattakia in addition to Ramadan Food Baskets, and others.

“In implementation of the UAE leadership to support the brothers in Syria over the recovery stage, the humanitarian initiatives will persist.” Head of the ERC delegation to Syria, Mohammed al-Ku’aibi, said in a statement to SANA.

Al-Ku’aibi added that securing the basic needs of the quake-affected people and suppling the hospitals with medicines and medical requirements are going on , noting that preparing much items related to Eid al-Fitr is being prepared and will be distributed during the upcoming days.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency