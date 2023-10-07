Erdogan Receives Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received today, Saturday, in Ankara, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Al-Halbousi and his accompanying delegation attended the sessions of the fourth extraordinary conference of the Justice and Development Party in the capital, Ankara, where the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey re-elected its current leader, the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to his position again.

This came as a result of a voting session held today, Saturday, during the party’s fourth major extraordinary conference in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Erdogan received 1,399 votes out of 1,402 votes for the party delegates participating in the session, while 3 votes were cancelled.

In his speech, the head of the Congress office, Ali Ihsan Yavuz, announced Erdogan’s re-election to head the party after obtaining all the valid votes of the delegates.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency